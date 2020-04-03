Mystery artist honoring Meadville Medical Center workers

Health care workers at Meadville Medical Center are being honored by a mystery artist.

When medical personnel showed up for work, they were greeted by the work of a chalk artist. Hospital officials aren’t sure who is doing the drawings, but it sure is lifting the spirits of those in the battle against the Coronavirus.

Positive messages such as ‘You Make a Difference” “You are Healthcare” and “Thank You” are there for all to see as they enter the hospital. The chalk drawings are appreciated and has put a smile on many faces.