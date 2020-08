A rather strange event took place on State Street early Saturday morning.

Police were called out to the Highmark Building over at 717 State Street at 3 a.m. this morning.

According to Erie Police, they arrived to find a 31-year-old man standing naked inside the lobby of the Highmark office.

The man entered the building after smashing the front door and continued to ransack the lobby.

The suspect is currently in an area hospital undergoing psychiatric evaluation.