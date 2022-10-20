As the fentanyl epidemic continues, the availability to fight back overdoses is gaining ground.

Brian Wilk spoke with EmergyCare officials to see how accessible the key component is. He was in the studio with the story.

That key component is Naloxone, which for a long time was only carried by advanced life support ambulances.

Now it’s everywhere, even part of basic first aid training.

EmergyCare Executive Director David Basnak says even a person with no medical training can go to the pharmacy and get Naloxone for little to no charge. And Naloxone is also a part of many first aid kits.

“Just as you would see basic bandaging and anything like that, anything for bleeding control, because we do see that there is a major narcotics problem out there, specifically when talking about opioids,” said David Basnak, executive director, EmergyCare.

He said even as early as 2015 and 2016, only paramedics at the advanced life support level could administer it.

“Even at that point we had to start an IV to give it. Since then, they have made it publicly available to where you can give it a non-invasive method such as squirting something up the nose or an auto-injector similar to an EpiPen,” said Basnak.

Why is it so important to have these resources everywhere?

“It’s very important, especially with the epidemic that we have with opioid use right now, having that accessibility. But what we really need to see the future of this to be is better means of being able to get those individuals, after they’re resuscitated, to get them to a higher level of care to treat the addiction,” said Basnak.

Basnak added that it’s dangerous for people rely to on Naloxone as a safety net or to hold off on calling 911 if someone has overdosed.

If someone is suffering from an opioid overdose they should still call 911 so the patient can be safely evaluated by medical staff.

Basnak said he’s also seeing more and more business keeping Naloxone on hand as well as people keeping it on hand or in their car in the case they run into someone that is overdosing.