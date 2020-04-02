NASA announces opportunities to view International Space Station

The International Space Station has hosted 170 long-duration missions — with the majority in the five- to seven-month range. Credit: NASA Facebook Page

This is the week to see the International Space Station if you never have had the opportunity to see it flying 220 miles overhead. The space station will be constant sunlight from Wednesday through Friday, which will offer an amazing view to sky gazers across the country.

In order to find out when you can see the International Space Station, you can click here

The International Space Station is a partnership between the space agencies of the U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe. Construction on it began in 1998.

The next space shuttle mission will deliver the Japanese Pressurized Module, the largest payload to the station so far. Another unique viewing opportunity for sky watchers is when the shuttle is docked to the station, it makes it appear even brighter than the night sky