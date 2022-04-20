An astronaut shared details of his upcoming space mission with a crowd at Penn State Behrend.

NASA’s Edward Fincke talked about the commercial crew partnership with Boeing and Space-X.

Fincke will be part of the first crewed experimental test flight of Boeing’s Starliner. Starline is one of two spacecraft that are part of NASA’s commercial crew program.

“Hopefully they get a greater awareness of things that are going on in astronomy and in space. What’s going on with the man’s space missions as we reach out further into the solar system and move from the International Space Station, the moon and eventually onto Mars,” said Jim Gavio, Yahn Planetarium Director at Penn State Behrend.

This trip will be Fincke’s fourth trip to outer space.