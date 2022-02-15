NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

“For better or worse, we start the season off with the Daytona 500. So, it better be good,” said Brandon Thomas, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems at NASCAR.

The Next Gen car is billed as a more durable, cost-effective machine that aims to level the playing field in NASCAR’s top series.

Manufactures, not individual race teams, will build chassis, parts and components to create uniformity across all of the race cars.

The new car will use a “composite” body, bidding the traditional sheet metal goodbye. The technology is meant to strengthen the cars and limit damage that could have potentially ended a driver’s day early.

Inside the car, drivers have been moved farther to the right and the door bars protecting them are stiffer and have moved to the left to add protection during a violent impact.

Teams on pit road will only have to change one nut on each wheel, a significant change from the five used in years past.

The Next Gen car debuted in a preseason preview when NASCAR’s top drivers raced in the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Aside from a handful of small mechanical issues, the new car and the track received good reviews from drivers.

Now it’s time for the cars’ biggest test on NASCAR’s biggest stage when The Great American Race kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

42 drivers will attempt to qualify for this year’s race. Practice gets underway Tuesday night.

Cup Series drivers will qualify Wednesday night to determine their starting position for Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

The Duels will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s sold-out race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.