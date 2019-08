Today, the country is mourning following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

20 people were killed and dozens more injured Saturday in a massacre at an El Paso, Texas Walmart packed with back-to-school shoppers. That shooting is now considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

In Dayton, Ohio at least 9 people were killed and 27 injured early Sunday after a gunman in body armor wielding an AK-47 style assault rifle open fired in the city’s downtown area.