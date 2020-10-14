Our morning show producer shaved her head, for a good cause.
October 14th is National Be Bald and Be Free Day, which also coincides with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to National Day Calendar, the day is meant to shed the stigma behind being bald, especially for women. Going bald can be a show of support for people dealing with any form of cancer that may cause them to loose their hair.
So our friend Kristen Nielsen did just that. This morning in support of breast cancer patients she shaved her head and showed it off on Good Morning Erie. If you are able to, please donate to the local American Cancer Society branch, as now more than ever those battling cancer need your support. To find out how, just call them at (814) 866-5174.
National Be Bald & Be Free Day, supporting breast cancer patients
