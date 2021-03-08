National call to artists issued for artists to apply to create original art installation inside UPMC Hamot Patient Care Tower

A national call to artists has been issued for artists to apply to create an original art installation inside the newly constructed UPMC Hamot Patient Care Tower.

Artists from around the nation have until April 4, 2021 to submit their portfolios for consideration.

The theme of the project will be diversity, inclusion, and compassionate care. The artwork will be installed in a first floor hallway — spanning approximately 140’ in length –of the newly constructed $111 million, seven-story Patient Care Tower in Downtown Erie.

It can consist of both 2D work, 3D work, or a combination of both.

The project has a $50,000 budget, and is slated to be installed and unveiled in the first week of November, 2021.

A virtual information session for artists interested in applying to this project will be hosted

by Erie Arts & Culture on Monday, March 22 at 5:30 PM. A link to register for that session

can be found here.

Artists who have questions about the project in advance or outside of the scheduled

information session should contact Patrick Fisher (patrick@erieartsandculture.org), Erie Arts & Culture’s Executive Director.

More information on the project can be found here. You can apply here.