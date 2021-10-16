National Comedy Center celebrates anniversary of the hit show “I Love Lucy”

It is expected to a weekend filled with laughs as a special anniversary is being celebrated in Jamestown, New York.

On October 15th, 1951, America saw the very first episode of the hit show “I Love Lucy.”

Seventy years later, the National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown, New York are marking that moment in television history with a party that will go on from October 15th to October 18th.

The National Comedy Center will be showing 70 episodes of “I Love Lucy” in the center’s theater over the weekend.

The museum also includes enhanced exhibits for fans of the classic television show.

For more information about this event, check out the National Comedy Center’s website or Facebook page.

