National Comedy Center currently in lead for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice award for Best New Museum

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York has announced they are currently in the lead for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum.”

You can vote for the museum daily online at https://comedycenter.org/vote/ until Monday, February 17th.

The Best New Museum award winner will be announced on Friday, February 28th.

In 2019, the National Comedy Center was nominated for the USA Today “Best New Attraction” award, where it was voted #2 out of 20 new attractions by USA Today readers, and chosen as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the USA Today poll.

