National Comedy Center in Jamestown named in People magazine

The National Comedy Center was just named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s “100 Reasons to Love America” in the publication’s July 1, 2019 cover story, just out on newsstands and online, according to a news release by the Comedy Center.

The National Comedy Center is one of only three museums to be named on its annual list of the nation’s most beloved treasures, PEOPLE cited the National Comedy Center as “the country’s first museum devoted to comedy” and “worth the trip to Jamestown, NY, Lucille Ball’s hometown.”

The National Comedy Center was voted a “Best New Attraction” by USA Today readers earlier this year, ranking #2 out of 20 new attractions and ranking as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the country.

In March, the U.S. Congress designated the National Comedy Center as the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations.