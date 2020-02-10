National Comedy Center maintains lead in online voting for USA Today’s ‘Best New Museum’ travel award

According to the National Comedy Center, after three weeks of online voting and with only one more week to go, the National Comedy Center continues to lead for the top position in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award. The Comedy Center leads in the category of “Best New Museum.”

Online voting will continue through Monday, February 17th at noon.

The comedy center has been leading the vote for the award for 21 straight days.

The Comedy Center was one of 20 new museums in the United States nominated for this award. The travel award series celebrates outstanding destinations, attractions and experiences.

The National Comedy Center is the only museum in Western New York to be nominated for this award.

With strong competition throughout the country from other museums, the Comedy Center is asking supporters, visitors and fans to continue casting their vote for the museum as part of the public voting process to select a winner.

Everyone is invited to vote daily from now until Monday, February 17th at noon. You can vote for the National Comedy Center at www.VoteComedyCenter.com.

The winner for “Best New Museum” will be announced on Friday, February 28th, 2020.