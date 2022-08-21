The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official museum dedicated to comedy, was named a “Top 25 Family Getaway in the U.S.” by U.S. News & World Report.

The comedy center was also named a top destination to explore for memory-making vacations with loved ones.

The publication states that these 25 top weekend getaways across the country guarantee enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together.

These destinations welcome families with special experiences, affordable lodging, and sophisticated dining with entertainment.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is cited as destination where there is a wide range of humor to make all ages laugh out loud.

You will find it in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, New York in the southwest corner of New York State.