National Comedy Center named Best New Museum by USA Today

If you like to laugh, then head to Jamestown, New York because the National Comedy Center was named the Best New Museum by USA Today.

The museum tailors experience to your comedy profile which you set up at the beginning.

Visitors can also try their hand at some stand-up comedy.

You’ll get the background on late night sketch shows such as Saturday Night Live.

The Museum also allows you to take part in interactive areas such as creating your own meme.

There is even the opportunity to step into the raunchy side of comedy inside their blue room.

And from now until March 15th, children get in for free and teens are half priced.

Read Emma Rose Lewis’ full exclusive on the National Comedy Center here.