National Comedy Center named ‘Best New Museum’ by USA Today

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY has announced they have been named the “Best New Museum” in the country by USA Today.

The National Comedy Center was one of 20 new museums nominated for the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award by a panel of nationally-recognized travel journalists, tourism experts and USA Today editors.

All of the nominees were museums that opened over the past two years.

“We are tremendously proud to be named the Best New Museum in the United States and Canada,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director, in a news release. “We have reimagined the museum experience with immersive exhibit design and unprecedented personalization. This distinction is a testament to the significance of comedy, and talented comedic artists, to our culture and our daily lives.”

“Our visitors — from all 50 states and 18 countries — already know what a must-see destination the Comedy Center is,” added Gunderson. “We look forward to welcoming thousands more comedy fans from across the country and around the world to the Best New Museum, here in Jamestown, New York.”

Last summer, the National Comedy Center was named by TIME magazine as one of the “World’s Greatest Places” and People magazine selected it as one of its “100 Reasons to Love America.”

In early 2019, the National Comedy Center was nominated for the USA Today Readers’ Choice “Best New Attraction” award, where it was voted #2 out of 20 new attractions by USA Today readers and chosen as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the USA Today poll.