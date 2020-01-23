National Comedy Center to celebrate comedy legend Ernie Kovacs with special screenings this weekend

The National Comedy Center celebrates legendary comedian Ernie Kovacs’s 101st birthday in a very special way.

The center in Jamestown, New York will share special screenings of the man known as “Television’s Original Genius” starting today and going through Saturday. There will be special screenings and highlights of his television career along with rare artifacts and never-before-seen material in the “Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit,” which opened last August.

Kovacs influenced generations of comedians including: Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, all to name a few.

To check out a promo for the celebration, you can watch a video here