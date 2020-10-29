National company that has invested millions to help revitalize Erie tours ongoing downtown projects

This morning, a national company that is spending $40 million to help revitalize Erie received a tour of its investment.

Over the summer, Arctaris Impact Investors launched a $40 million project to help rebuild Erie’s Downtown Corridor in partnership with the EDDC.

The Boston based company invests in low income communities throughout the country. Their goal is to make Erie a place that people would want to live and work.

Today, they got to tour 12 properties the EDDC owns in downtown Erie.

“They are all at different stages of construction, and we just wanted to get them inside of these buildings and around the footprint and see all the work and all the progress that is happening in downtown Erie,” said John Persinger, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Seven of those 12 projects will be open by next year.