Healthcare workers are rallying together across several states Wednesday to demand change in the industry. Here in Erie they will be gathering at Perry Square.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Perry Square with more.

June 8 is National Day of Action, and Pennsylvania nursing home workers will be rallying together demanding industry-wide reform here in Erie and all over the U.S.

Across 12 states, including Pennsylvania, thousands of workers are campaigning for industry-wide reform. In Pennsylvania alone there will be six rallies, including here in Erie at Perry Square starting at 4 p.m.

In attendance will be nursing home workers, members of the Service Employees International Union and community leaders.

Nursing home workers have been identifying common issues, like safe staffing, and are finding ways to solve them by organizing strong union contracts that provide fair wages and benefits.

Other locations across the commonwealth include the Beaver County Courthouse, Capitol steps in Harrisburg, and the May Day statue in Scranton.

The rally in Erie begins at 4 p.m. in Perry Square on Wednesday, June 8.