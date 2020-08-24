National Day of Action to save the Postal Service to take place on August 25th

A National Day of Action to save the Postal Service will take place on August 25th.

A local rally will be held outside the Post Office located on East 38th Street.

The National Day of Action for the United States Postal Service comes after Post Master General Dejoy announced that the changes that were made to post offices in the past couple of weeks will not be reserved.

On August 25th, the local rally will take place at 4 p.m. outside of the East 38th Street Post Office which looks to show support for postal workers and draw attention to potential issues with mail in ballots for this election.

Organizer of the local rally is concerned about the changes made to the postal service so close to the election. The intention of the rally is to raise public awareness.

“We’re going to be posted up in front of the USPS sign just so that oncoming traffic can see us and maybe they go home, they see that USPS is struggling, they do their own research and they plan to vote accordingly in November,” said Nathan Bailey, Organizer for Rally for the Postal Service.