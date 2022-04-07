It’s Donate Life Month, during which the community honored organ donors.

The Center of Organ Recovery (CORE) celebrated National Donate Life Month in April to encourage awareness of organ donation and registrations. CORE serves more than 5 million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York.

CORE partnered with UPMC Hamot to commemorate organ donors in the region.

One doctor from UPMC Hamot said thousands of people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. He said it’s important to spread awareness about the important of organ donation.

“It’s something we should all talk about with our families about not only from the standpoint of what we would like to do in those circumstances, but what our family members would like to do. In addition, obviously you can designate on your license that you would like to be a donor and that makes things much easier for families as they weigh this decision,” said Dr. Gregory Beard, Medical Director of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care at UPMC Hamot.

According to a news release, CORE reported the third-consecutive record-breaking year for donation in the region in 2021. More than 100,000 lives were saved and healed thanks to donors.

“It’s an honor for CORE to celebrate Donate Life Month with our hospital partners, local officials, and the proud community members of western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Coming together in April to reinforce the life-saving and life-affirming gifts of organ, tissue and cornea donation, and to honor those generous donors who offer the gift of life, is something we look forward to every year. We hope to inspire more people to say ‘Yes’ to donation this month and give hope to more than 100,000 people on the waiting list.” Susan Stuart, CORE President and CEO

To learn more about how to register as an organ donor, click here.