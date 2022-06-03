What better way to end the week than National Doughnut Day.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Dunkin’ Donuts in Erie as they celebrate the doughnut today.

For National Doughnut Day, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. There are around 24 flavors of doughnuts to choose from, including the new cornbread doughnut and munchkins.

Watch below for a behind the scenes look at how Dunkin’ Donuts makes all their signature favorites.

In next half hour, we are talking more about doughnuts with Dave Learn at Dunkin’ Donuts in Erie.

