Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day.

Locals tried to get their hands on the sweet treats, but soon discovered that all locally-made options were limited.

Jack Frost Donuts closed its doors several months ago. Mighty Fine Donuts is closed temporarily as the owner recovers from surgery.

That left H & K Donut Shop, but they sold out by 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

That left franchise shops like Dunkin’ Donuts on Peach Street. Even then, the district manager said the 51 dozen doughnuts made overnight were sold out by mid-morning, leaving the bakers to make 24 dozen more.

“Our goal, our hope is that we have pretty much all of our regulars come in and really wipe us out on doughnuts is the hope. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community, let people know that we care about them and we appreciate the business,” said Dave Learn, Dunkin’ Donuts District Manager.

Heading into the summer, Dunkin’ added a new doughnut flavor, the Cornbread Doughnut, in addition to over 20 other doughnut flavors.