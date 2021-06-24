National fishing tournament continues on Lake Erie

A three-day national tournament is bringing fishing fanatics and visitors to Erie this week.

Erie is hosting the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship through Friday. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, however it was canceled because of the pandemic.

The director of B.A.S.S. Nation says a fishing championship was held in Erie in 2013 and the response from competitors and visitors was overwhelmingly positive.

“They love coming here. Lake Erie is a fantastic fishery, and what’s great about Presque Isle Bay is — if the wind comes up, which it can do on Erie — we don’t have to cancel the event or cancel the day, because we’ve got the bay and we can just have everybody stay in the bay. And it’s a great fishery too,” said Jon Stewart, director, B.A.S.S. Nation.

The championship runs through Friday and after the first day of competition, Keith Poulin of Lisbon, Maine leads with a 4″ catch… for a 18 pound total.

