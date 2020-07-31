National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges in Pennsylvania, charges go into effect August 1st

National Fuel submitted its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

The adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer by $0.70, from $67.29 to $67.99.

Resulting from the abundant supply of Marcellus and Utica shale gas produced in the northeast and benefitting northwestern Pennsylvania homes and businesses, market prices for natural gas remain at 12-year lows. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from northeast-produced shale gas, including gas produced in Pennsylvania.

As the result of cost-containment efforts and efficient management, National Fuel hasn’t sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by its residential customers in more than 12 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.