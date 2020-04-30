National Fuel adjusts Pennsylvania gas supply charges

National Fuel has submitted to the PA Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges.

The adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical customer with an annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $0.34 from $67.65 to $67.31.

This is set to go in effect on May 1st.

This is resulting from the abundant supply of Marcellus and Utica shale gas produced in the north east and benefiting northwestern Pennsylvania homes and business, while market prices for natural gas remain at 11-year lows. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel comes from northeast-produced shale gas.