National Fuel and Gas has agreed to a settlement that will result in a $125,000 fine for a November 2020 gas leak that led to an apartment building fire in Erie.

According to the settlement, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission alleges that National Fuel failed to follow its own procedures while marking a gas main for a construction site near the apartment building.

That led to “disastrous consequences” when the gas main was struck. Gas leaked into the basement of the apartment building and ignited.

That building was at 1202 Brown Avenue and all of the residents were evacuated without injury.

In a written statement, National Fuel and Gas said,

“The safety of our customers, communities and employees is National Fuel’s top priority, evidenced by our well-established safety record. As part of the Company’s safety focus and ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, operational safety enhancements are routinely evaluated and implemented and those built into this settlement have been or are in the process of being implemented.”