National Fuel customers should see an increase in their gas bill starting Sunday

The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), increasing the monthly cost for customers effective Aug. 1.

This adjustment raises the bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas by $10.31, from $69.61 to $79.92.

Higher market prices for natural gas have caused this rate adjustment, which have also increased the cost of natural gas supplies National Fuel uses to provide for their customers. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel.

Utility companies in the Commonwealth are permitted to update gas supply charges quarterly to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity for this will be on Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, National Fuel filed a request with the PUC to provide immediate and recurring savings on delivery service charges to residential customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit of $100 per customer and ongoing rate reductions.

If approved by the PUC, the proposed savings would begin on Oct. 1 and would help to offset the impact of this new increase in monthly gas supply charges.

National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will increase to $0.49614 per 100 cubic feet (ccf). This charge, detailed on the National Fuel bill under “Gas Supply Charges,” is for customers shopping for an alternative gas supplier.

