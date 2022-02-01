National Fuel customers will soon see small decrease in monthly bill

There’s a little bit of good news if you’re a National Fuel gas customer.

NFG has submitted a quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission. The move — effective Tuesday — will mean a small reduction in the average monthly residential bill.

According to NFG, the rate adjustment is primarily due to lower market prices decreasing the cost of gas that they buy for customers.

The typical bill will go down by $2.60 per month.