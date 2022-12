A rate hike request by National Fuel Gas is put on hold by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

Following a hearing held Thursday, the PUC issued a ruling ordering an investigation into that request.

The ruling states the investigation will be “instituted to determine the lawfulness, justness, and reasonableness” of that request.

The rate increase, set to take place Dec. 27, would hike the average residential bill by 9.7%.

That request is now suspended until July 27, 2023.