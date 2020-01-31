National Fuel increasing monthly bill by 1.5%; changes go into effect Saturday

National Fuel has submitted its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges, with the result to go into effect tomorrow, February 1st.

According to a news release from National Fuel, The adjustment increases the monthly bill of a customer with an annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet by $1.14, from $66.51 to $67.65.

National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call the customer service line at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment programs and services. Here is a list of these programs: