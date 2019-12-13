National Fuel notifying customers of eligible customer list

Your gas utility company may release your information. That information will be going to licensed natural gas suppliers or non-utility energy marketers.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission issued the order to all natural gas utilities including National Fuel. The information includes customers, account number, name, address, consumption usage date and other service related information.

The PUC says that access to all this information will give natural gas suppliers the ability to find potential customers and assist a competitive retail market. If you do not want your information given out, you need to notify National Fuel by February 17th.