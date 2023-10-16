National Fuel is now the Community School corporate partner for Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

The company has secured its long term support for Woodrow Wilson students and faculty.

It’s part of United Way’s Community School Initiative to eliminate poverty and set students up for success.

One leader from National Fuel said they look forward to this uplifting partnership.

“Many kids today face non-academic barriers to learning, and the Community School Model does a great job of overcoming those. We hope to get a lot of our employees involved in helping with student enrichment activities, and mentoring, and tutoring the students here at Wilson,” said Mike Colpoys, senior vice president, National Fuel.

Erie’s Public Schools started partnering with United Way in 2016. Now there are more than a dozen community schools in Erie County. Click here for a full list of Community Schools in the county.