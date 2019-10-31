National Fuel prices decreasing by 2.85% beginning Nov. 1st

National Fuel Gas Distribution Company (National Fuel) has announced gas supply charges are decreasing by 2.85%.

The monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.95, will decrease from $68.46 to $66.51. This 2.85% decrease is to become effective Nov. 1, 2019.

National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.35393 per 100 cubic feet (ccf). This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, opens tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 1.

Eligibility for this federally funded program is based on income guidelines and household size. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income of $3,218 may qualify for a grant. LIHEAP is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, visit www.LIHEAPhelps.com or contact 1-877-443-2743.

National Fuel Customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call Customer Service at 1-800-3653234 to discuss available payment programs and services. Programs include:

Budget Plan- predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year.

Deferred Payment Agreement- customers can negotiate a payment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.

LIRA (Low-Income Residential Assistance Program)- reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness.

LIURP (Low Income Usage Reduction Program)- weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements.

CARES (Customer Assistance Referral Evaluation Services)- payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships.

Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund- helps customers who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, or receiving unemployment benefits, meet basic energy needs.

National Fuel reminds residents that if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel’s emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location.

If you smell gas outdoors, leave the area and call National Fuel’s emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.