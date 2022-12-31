(WJET/WFXP) — The National Fuel Gas Distributing Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing, which includes a projection for customer costs.

The projections span from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, and if approved, could decrease monthly costs from $104.91 to $81.15, or 22.65%.

According to a release, National Fuel said the reason for this decrease in gas supply charges is that costs connected to the purchase and transmission of natural gas are projected to be lower than the current rates.

If approved by the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission after review, the change would take effect next winter (2023-2024) and pricing would be adjusted quarterly to reflect current market prices for their 214,000 customers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Customers having trouble paying bills should call National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss payment assistance programs.