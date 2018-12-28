National Fuel projects more than $14 in savings next year for customers

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) its required annual Purchased Gas Cost projection for gas purchases to be made Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020. The company is projecting a decrease in overall gas supply charges totaling approximately $14.41 per year for a typical residential customer in this state-required filing. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2019, would decrease $1.20 from $73.13 to $71.93 per month or by 1.64 percent.

The primary reason for this forecasted decrease in gas supply charges is that costs associated with the purchase and transmission of natural gas are projected to be slightly lower than those reflected in current rates.

Customers are advised that this forecast is for prices to be experienced next winter (2019-20) and must be thoroughly reviewed and approved by the PUC before becoming effective. Additionally, upon approval, pricing will be adjusted quarterly to reflect actual and more current market prices.



National Fuel is required by law to shop for the most reasonably priced gas while still maintaining an adequate supply for more than 200,000 Pennsylvania customers. As market prices fluctuate, National Fuel is required to pass those changes to customers, without any mark-up or discount. This differs from delivery service charges, which reflect the company’s costs of doing business (including costs associated with installing and maintaining the local pipeline delivery system), and are determined by the PUC. National Fuel hasn’t sought to increase delivery service charges in more than 10 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.



Winter weather and colder temperatures can result in bills that present a hardship for some customers. Customers having trouble paying bills should call National Fuel Customer Service, 1-800-365-3234, to discuss payment assistance programs.

As always, if you Smell Gas, Leave Fast: if a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel’s emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell an odor of gas outdoors, please call National Fuel’s emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/utility/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.