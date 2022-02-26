The City of Erie has reached an agreement with one natural gas company.

This ends a lawsuit over fees for street cuts.

National Fuel Gas sued the City of Erie in federal court over fees for street cuts in September of 2021.

Now the city and the gas company have reached a deal that requires the city to change how it handles fees for street repairs after utility work.

The settlement ended what could have been a large expense for the city.

“They did agree they would pay us for any damage they do to the streets, so they don’t have to pay anything in advance and we agreed. You don’t have to pay a fee in advance, but if you pay for any damage, that’s fine. They dropped the $1.3 million lawsuit, so I think it was good for both sides,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

According to the mayor, this means that moving forward National Fuel and the city have a working relationship for future projects.