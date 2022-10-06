Following a gas leak that evacuated a Millcreek neighborhood on Wednesday, National Fuel officials are reminding the public of what to do in case of a line break.

National Fuel officials are asking for anyone doing excavating work to call 811 at least three days prior to work so crews can come out and mark the lines.

In case of a break, evacuations happen when the leak is deemed dangerous like the one that occurred on Wednesday.

If evacuated, residents can return to their homes once meters are used to clear the homes.

“We work through local emergency management agencies and local fire to protect the public. In those cases, before re-allowing entry to a building after evacuation, we’re going to come through with calibrated equipment and make sure we don’t have any gas readings in a structure before allowing people to reenter. So really it’s just public safety,” said Zane Hackett, operations manager, National Fuel Gas.

Hackett said it’s important to call ahead so crews can mark the lines properly and accurately.