National Fuel responds to Senator Laughlin’s request

State Senator Dan Laughlin is reaching out to representatives at National Fuel Gas Company while asking them to consider Erie as the future home of their corporate headquarters.

Senator Laughlin spoke with Governor Wolf while he was in Erie about moving the initiative forward.

Governor Wolf has assigned a Governors Action Team to look into moving the headquarters to Erie.

Laughlin is hopeful to potentially have an offer on the table.

“I think it was roughly 20 years ago National Fuel that actually looked at moving their headquarters to Erie back then. So it seemed like a natural fit to maybe take a pass at that,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), District 49.

National Fuel released a statement in response to Senator Laughlin’s offer.