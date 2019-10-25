National Fuel still working to fix gas leak at McDowell High and McDowell Intermediate

Until a gas leak issue is fixed at both McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate, classes remain cancelled for the rest of the week.

Students were able to get their belongings out of the two schools yesterday afternoon. All extracurricular activities and events scheduled at the school are cancelled until further notice.

The source of the leak has not been found yet.

National Fuel released a statement about the situation which reads in part:

“Pressure tests that were conducted on both the intermediate and high school house lines failed. National Fuel shut off gas to both buildings, instructing them to contract with a professional for repairs.”

Once repairs are complete, National Fuel will retest and restore service if they pass.