National Fuel tests new vehicles while considering embracing renewable energy

One natural gas company is considering embracing renewable energy vehicles to fleet their fuel.

There’s a push to use natural gas vehicles at the National Fuel Distribution Corporation in Erie.

This afternoon, the organization showcased a natural gas vehicle promoting a cost effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

One representative said that this is part of their commitment to

“For the commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on a 28 vehicle ten fleet program that included this is important almost every natural gas utility in Pennsylvania. So National Fuels, People’s Gas, UGI , and Philadelphia Gas Works,” said Robert Freeman, Managing Director.

The hope is for these vehicles to be used to reduce fleet fueling costs and emissions.

