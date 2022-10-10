Hundreds of National Fuel Gas employees are taking part in its inaugural community service day event.

“Days of Doing” is a company-wide initiative that takes place over the next three days. On the first day, employees were at the Second Harvest Food Bank and Beach 6 picking up trash along the beach.

Over the course of the three days, National Fuel employees will provide more than 1,200

service hours, a value of approximately $36,000 based on the national volunteer hour value of

$29.95.

National Fuel plans to provide participating Days of Doing nonprofits with a matching

donation at a later date and, moving forward, will continue to increase corporate volunteerism

and host Days of Doing events annually.

“To be very active in the communities where we live and work, that’s where our employees live, it’s where they work, it’s where they’re raising their families. So it’s very important for us to focus on agencies that are important to our employees, and so many employees come down, so many people in the area come down to Presque Isle to enjoy the beautiful views here,” said Amanda Nelson, assistant director of corporate communications, National Fuel Gas.

On Tuesday, volunteers will be at Second Harvest Food Bank and Beach 8.