National Guard assisting Pleasant Ridge Manor as COVID-19 continues to infect residents and staff

We are now learning more about the National Guards’ assistance at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview as COVID-19 continues to infect not only residents, but staff members as well.

Samiar Nefzi was live from Pleasant Ridge Manor with the very latest from the National Guard.

The National Guard arrived over the weekend as an assistance team.

Currently, the National Guard is at about six facilities across the state providing the same assistance as they are here.

What we do know is there are about eight members of the National Guard inside assisting.

The National Guard members will assist with everything from day-to-day operations to medical support. Four are assisting medics, four are helping with things like housekeeping, food service and laundry.

It’s interesting to note the National Guard does not only come when cases surge like they are here, rather when staffing situations are impacted.

According to the executive director of Pleasant Ridge, there are currently 131 active cases, and 59 positive cases among staff who are all in quarantine, with 29 expected to be back next week.

Pleasant Ridge is reporting that a total of 105 employees have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic started, the National Guard has helped with more than 80 different locations.

The National Guard is expected to stay about a week, however that could change pending on staffing.

We did ask if they were worried about staff catching the virus and they basically said there is always that risk, but the team has been training from the beginning on how to do this and do it safely.