National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following a winter storm. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door-to-door to check on residents that had lost power in parts of Buffalo on Dec. 28 after the areas suffered one of its deadliest winter storms in recent memory.

So far more than 30 people have died as a result of the storm in western New York as it was hit especially hard by a blizzard that covered most of the country.

More than 600 National Guard members were sent to western New York according to officials, as temperatures warmed to over 40 degrees and power outages slowed down.

“We are fearful that there are individuals who may have perished, living alone, or people who are not doing well,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Spokesperson Eric Durr said that 25 Guard teams were going around conducting these checks, asking specific questions about food, water, electricity or any special health or medication concerns.

Driving still remains banned in the city as enough snow still remains that county officials are preparing for flooding and ice jams in local creeks with rain forecasted Friday, Dec. 30.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is prepared to deploy almost 800,000 sandbags and over 300 pumps and generators in response to any potential flooding if need be.

Suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened Tuesday, Dec. 27 with state and military police assigned to enforce Buffalo’s driving ban. Poloncarz said the goal was to have at least one lane on every street open by Wednesday evening.