National Guard lending a helping hand to the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network

This holiday week, the National Guard is lending a helping hand to the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

The recruiting team helped the SSJ Neighborhood Network clear out a couple of their houses. The organizations will also be handing out items to the community in Little Italy today.

“We try to help out. We serve here, we train here, we live here, so we try to help out locally,” said Sgt. Brandi Cubitt, recruiting retention for Teen Erie.

The giveaway is taking place at St. Paul’s Soup Kitchen today, Monday, Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m.