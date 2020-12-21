National Guard teams up with the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network to distribute holiday packages

It’s a week of happy holidays and the National Guard is being a great service to the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

These organizations said that it is all about giving to those in need especially during these uncertain times.

What you see are 200 gift bags to be given to people in the Erie community. The Pennsylvania National Guard is helping the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network serve the hearts of those in need.

“We try to help out. We serve here, we train here, we live here. So we try to help out locally,” said Brandi Cubitt, Recruiting for Teen Erie.

It’s all about getting community outreach and helping the City of Erie.

Many people will receive care packages, hygiene packages, and even pre-packaged Christmas meals.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network would usually have hundreds of volunteers to set up this holiday event, but with COVID, volunteers were very limited.

“It’s a lot of extra work for staff so thankfully the guard will be here setting up the tent doing the hot coffee and chocolate and then helping with cleanup,” said Lora Cadwell, Volunteer Coordinator for the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network is an organization known for their work with refugees in Erie.

This organization helps with home ownership and teaches those from other countries accumulate to society.

“We have eight community gardens. We hire teens from the neighborhood to work the gardens,” said Cadwell.

This year things have been very different, but with help from the National Guard at least this event is still possible.

“I wanted to stay local and serve my country and my community and I want to help people give back,” said Sargent Brandi Cubitt, Recruiting Retention for Teen Erie.

180 people were expected to receive those nice holiday gift bags. It’s just another example of the spirit of giving this Christmas season.