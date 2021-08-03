National Night Out events ready to kick off in Erie County

Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual event that aims to strengthen the ties between the community and local law enforcement.

Last year, National Night Out events were cancelled due to COVID-19. But this year, many communities are holding events with live music, food, and activities for everyone.

With no in-person NNO events in 2020, United Way of Erie County choose to award neighborhood mini-grants to foster safety and health efforts in the community in the form of projects or limited covid-safe events.

There are 16 locations in Green Township, Girard and the City of Erie holding events.

Along with food, music and games — the community will have the opportunity to interact with local police and fire departments.

For the past 15 years, the United Way of Erie County has sponsored this event.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at some locations including Our West Bayfront in Gridley Park, and AHN will be at Diehl Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.

The full list of National Night Out events can be found here.

