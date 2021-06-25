National Night Out events return Aug. 3rd

You can add National Night Out to the list of events returning from covid cancellations this year.

The United Way of Erie County is announcing nearly $14,000 in mini-grants that will fund 17 actual and two virtual events around Erie County on August 3rd.

The events are a chance to get to know your neighbors and help build communities of people willing to look out for each other.

The United Way of Erie County has been providing funding to local groups for National Night Out since 2004.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list