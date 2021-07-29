National Night Out events taking place around Erie County Aug. 3rd

National Night Out is happening in several locations around Erie County.

This year, the event is being funded through the United Way of Erie County.

Many will be able to enjoy free food, music, and games, along with the opportunity to interact with local police and fire departments.

This is all happening in several locations in Green Township, Girard, and of course, in the City of Erie.

In the past, National Night Out events have taken many forms to promote unity within the community.

“Celebrate, have fun, have our youth come and participate in a safe environment. And also have community organizations participate, as well as, law enforcement and our fire department. Again, the ultimate goal is unity within our community,” said Erica Jackson, community impact manager, United Way of Erie County.

The event is taking place Tuesday, August 3rd.

Visit www.unitedwayerie.org/2021-national-night-out for a full schedule of National Night Out events.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list