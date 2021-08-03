National Night Out for West County sees great turnout

A big crowd showed up in West County for a first time National Night Out event.

Elk Valley Elementary hosted a community schools event for Girard School District families.

Several area businesses and vendors also joined in to connect with neighbors in a fun and safe way.

Elk Valley’s principal said that it’s exciting to see such a great turnout from the community.

“Considering the context with everything going on, we know people are itching to get out and do something. We’re very grateful we’re able to do this and see so many families here that we haven’t seen in a while. So we’re excited,” said Michael Trudnowski, Principal at Elk Valley Elementary School.

